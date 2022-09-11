(WJW) – Never forget: It’s the promise our country made 21 years ago.

“It was horrible watching people unnecessarily attack us at home,” Retired Navy SEAL and former Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command, Bob Harward.

Cities across Northeast Ohio kept that promise this Sunday.

In Cuyahoga Falls, a last alarm service, which is a tradition at funerals for fallen firefighters and signals the call to come home.



“These symbols, these ceremonies are our way of never forgetting. It’s our way of opening our family to the community to help us mourn and to hopefully help them mourn,” said Cuyahoga Falls Fire Chief, Chris Martin.

In Eastlake, a boulevard of American flags surrounded an “I” beam from the World Trade Center, as city leaders reflected at city hall.

At the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, people were given flowers to take home to honor and remember the lives lost.

“I’ve already had a couple come in and look at the names on the wall and say, ‘I knew this person.” And it’s hard seeing their name today,’” explained Warren Doyle, a monument caretaker.

Regardless of how it was done, people in Northeast Ohio and all over this country kept their promise.

Twenty-one years have gone by, but we still remember and will never forget.