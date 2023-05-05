NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – (WJW) A Northeast Ohio World War II veteran is receiving several special honors as he celebrates a major birthday.

North Olmsted resident Andrew Kuack is 100 years old, and is being honored for his service to his country.

There’s expected to be a large crowd at his birthday party Friday evening.

Kuack, who was born in 1923, enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps in 1943.

Friday evening, the North Olmsted VFW 7647 will honor him with special tokens for his war service, and hold a celebration for his birthday.

Kuack has lived in Northeast Ohio for nearly 70 years.

He was born in Pennsylvania, then worked for the Baltimore shipyards.

He married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Hovanec, on July 5, 1947. They were married 66 years.

The Kuack family moved to North Olmsted in 1955, where Andrew Kuack was a mail carrier and postmaster.

Kuack and his wife had four children; and a total of 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those who know the Army veteran say he still enjoys watching sports. He also liked playing softball, golf, and bowling. He excelled at pitching and playing horseshoes.

A longtime parishioner of St. Richard Catholic Church in North Olmsted, he served as a deacon.

Mayor Dailey Jones honored the World War II veteran by proclaiming Friday May 5, as “Andrew Kuack Day” in North Olmsted.