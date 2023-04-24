***Video above: Customers wait outside new Handel’s location in Rocky River, hoping to land free ice cream for a year.***

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Are you looking to score free cheesesteaks for a year? Now is your chance as Original Steaks & Hoagies opens its latest restaurant in Northeast Ohio.

The new store, located at 27097 Bagley Road in Olmsted Falls, opens Thursday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant chain says the first 50 customers in line for the grand opening will receive free authentic cheesesteaks for a year.

“Our new location is ready to serve Olmsted Falls and its surroundings the best Philly cheesesteaks around,” said local owners Juan and Theresa Pauc. “We’re excited to bring a brand new option to the area, but we’re also committed to being good neighbors. We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Olmsted Falls the great area it is.”

According to the chain, Original Steaks & Hoagies serves up authentic Philly cheesesteaks and Italian specialty sandwiches.

