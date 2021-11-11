How Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak is being remembered this Veterans Day

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak was killed in August on the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Maxton Soviak, Courtesy: Soviak Family

This combination of photos released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense shows twelve service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Top Row, from left: Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif., Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Bottom Row, from left: Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo., Navy Corpsman, Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Not pictured is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif., was also killed. (1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

He was one of 13 service members who were killed when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport on August 22.

The 22-year-old was a native of Berlin Heights.

Soviak was there working in support of operation Allies Refuge, helping to evacuate American citizens and Afghans.

While America had been in Afghanistan for 2 decades, the death of the 13 service members was a stark reminder to people across the U.S. of the risks military members and their families face every day.

Northeast Ohio was hit especially hard in the loss of Soviak.

Edison High School in Milan, where he graduated in 2017, will hold a Veterans Day assembly Thursday.

Governor Mike DeWine will be there to help the student body honor Soviak.

FOX8.com will stream the service live at 9:15 a.m.