(WJW) – The price at the pump is still painful to see, but experts said ahead of the holiday weekend a decrease in demand has pushed prices lower.

According to AAA, since Monday, the national average for regular gasoline has decreased by four cents to $4.85/gallon.

Ohio is among the top ten states to see the largest price drop at the pump. Experts said the average price in Ohio is down 13 cents since last Thursday.

According to the experts at AAA, demand for gasoline is currently lower than this time last year. They also note domestic gasoline stocks have increased. The combination of supply and demand, coupled with decreasing oil prices have helped push prices lower.

Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest decreases:

Wisconsin (−14 cents)

Delaware (−14 cents)

Indiana (−13 cents)

Florida (−13 cents)

Ohio (−13 cents)

Arizona (−12 cents)

Texas (−12 cents)

Michigan (−12 cents)

South Carolina (−11 cents)

Maryland (−11 cents)

If you plan to travel this weekend and are wondering how much it will cost to fill up, GasBuddy.com provides a Trip Cost Calculator.