(WJW) – The production company that got “The Blind Side” made is sharing a new part of the story after the subject of the film, Michael Oher, filed a petition against the Tuohy’s.

Oher says the Tuohys misrepresented his adoption, and instead made it a conservatorship, which legally did not provide any familial relationship.

Oher’s petition accused the Tuohys of lying to him to get him to sign the conservatorship papers. He’s asking for the conservatorship to be terminated and a full accounting of money earned off his name and story, with interest.

Oher played eight seasons in the NFL. He was the 23rd pick in the 2009 draft and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said Oher and four members of the Tuohy family were collectively paid approximately $767,000 for the movie.

“It did not include significant payouts in the event of the film’s success,” they said.

“As a result, the notion that the Tuohys were paid millions of dollars by Alcon to the detriment of Michael Oher is false.”

Sean Tuohy talked to a Memphis newspaper about the case, saying the allegations that he and his wife, Leigh Anne, tricked Oher into a conservatorship and made money off his life story are false.

“We’re devastated,” Tuohy told a Daily Memphian reporter. “It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Sean says they didn’t legally adopt Oher (something the football star claims he was led to believe) because he was over 18 at the time and the only way to make him a part of the family and comply with NCAA rules, was to enact the conservatorship.

The Tuohys also allege that Oher threatened them.

Family attorney Marty Singer told TMZ Oher said if the family didn’t give him an eight-figure check, he’d “plant a negative story about them in the press.”