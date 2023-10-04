(WJW) – Hoping to get rich quickly? The Powerball Jackpot has now reached historic heights.

The next drawing is Wednesday night, and the estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

This is the first time in the Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot has grown so big as the result of 32 consecutive drawings, but still no grand prize winner.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was more than two months ago – July 19 in California – when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

The next drawing is tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 4. If someone is lucky enough to hit the jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $551.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

During Monday night’s drawing, three people in Ohio were lucky enough to have purchased Powerball tickets worth $50,000.

There were thousands of other winners in Ohio, too. But, their windfall was hardly a breeze. According to lottery officials, more than 100 Powerball players in the Buckeye State won $100, and more than 60,000 players are taking home a whopping $4.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. Not bad?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Not good.