(WJW) – The cost of a stamp is going up again.

FOX 8 previously reported that the United States Postal Service had planned a price increase on all services.

The cost for a First Class Mail Forever stamp will go up to 68 cents on January 21.

The current price is 66 cents.

Here’s a full list of the price increases:

U.S. Postal Service Proposes New Prices for 2024 Product Current Prices Jan. 21, 2024 Prices Letters (1 ounce) 66 cents 68 cents Letters (metered 1 ounce) 63 cents 64 cents Domestic Postcards 51 cents 53 cents International Postcards $1.50 $1.55 International Letter (1 ounce) $1.50 $1.55

The postal service says it is being squeezed by inflation, and that’s why people are going to be picking up another extra expense.

“As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan,” USPS said in a press release.