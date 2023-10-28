CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect scattered showers Saturday and steady showers Sunday with highs in the 50s both days.

Over half of an inch of rain will fall overnight Saturday through Sunday.

Temperatures tumble early next week with overnight lows around 30 degrees starting Tuesday night and some areas could fall into the upper 20s. We could see our first snowflakes of the season Wednesday but nothing accumulating.

Drier Saturday PM then higher coverage of rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Check the 8-day forecast above.