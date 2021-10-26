How much more the turkey and trimmings will cost you this Thanksgiving

(WJW) – The price of your Thanksgiving holiday feast is predicted to be more expensive this year.

According to CBS News, who spoke with the American Farm Bureau Federation, prices will be up on everything due to inflation.

“When you go to the grocery store and it feels more expensive, that’s because it is,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Prices are up on just about everything.

Corn is more expensive, which is used to feed turkeys, which causes an increase in the cost of turkeys.

Also, many baking goods are being affected by the shipping delays, which means fewer items are getting to store shelves and driving up prices even more.

Also, the higher price of gas is pushing things up even higher.

FOX reports prices are up more than 10% on beef, poultry, fish, and eggs.

According to the Farm Bureau, the average cost of preparing Thanksgiving dinner in 2020 was about $47.

That’s expected to cost up to 5% more this year.