How much more snow you’ll get today

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Snow showers will linger through the rest of the morning.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 7 a.m.

The FOX 8 Weather Team believes it will be canceled at that time.

We’ll see wind gusts at 30 mph this morning.

They’ll finally drop to around 10 mph at lunch.

Temperatures will be around 20, but wind chills are in the single-digit territory.

Snow showers should finally move out after lunch.

Then it will be cloudy and cold, but the sun returns Saturday.

Most people will get 1 to 3 inches with the lingering snow Friday.

Here are some early snow totals:

