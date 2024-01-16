(WJW) – Another bitterly cold day.

Wind Chill Advisories are expected to go into effect later this evening until noon on Wednesday for several Northeast Ohio counties.

This morning, a few scattered snow showers move across the region for the morning commute. Accumulation will be light.

A dusting to 2″ at most through mid-morning.

Temperatures will only climb into the low teens with colder wind chills later in the afternoon. Quiet for the second half of the day.

We are staying cold through the middle of the week. Wind chill values will dip to -10 ° to -15 ° on Wednesday morning. Not as cold at the end of the week.

The next chance for snow will be Thursday into Friday with local lake effect Saturday.

Drier on Sunday and early next week with rain showers by midweek next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

