[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will face the Houston Texans in Houston for round one of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For those Browns fans who are considering traveling from Cleveland for Saturday’s game, the experience might be priceless, but the trip will definitely carry with it a bit of a steep price tag.

Getting into the game might actually be among the least of the costs, however. On Monday, tickets to get into NRG Stadium were still available at $163 each if you are willing to sit in the nosebleed sections of the stadium. The most expensive seats still available were about $2,100 each.

But just getting to Houston will put a dent in anyone’s budget.

Chantele Milton is going to the game from Cleveland, where she is a bartender.

She told FOX 8 News as soon as she and some friends learned where the Browns would be playing on Saturday, they wasted no time making reservations.

“We did it quick. It was a group thing: ‘Oh, we are going. We have got to get out of here. We have got to get tickets fast, so we are out of here,” said Milton.

She told FOX 8 News she paid about $400 for one-way airfare leaving Thursday and returning on Sunday for a round trip cost of about $800 flying on Delta Airlines.

That is what the AAA said everyone flying from Cleveland to Houston should expect.

“It’s all subject to what’s available when someone should call, but from Cleveland to Houston, you can fly Southwest and right now there’s still availability — pretty decent availability. I’m sure as the minutes and hours go by, it will be hard to come by,” said Marita Williams of the AAA.

“I priced and looked for availability starting on Thursday coming back on Sunday. Sunday, I will say, coming home is getting tight. I know the game is on Saturday. But right now in the neighborhood of $350, $400 each way, there’s still some pretty decent availability on Southwest Airlines out of Cleveland,” added Williams.

Motel rooms on discount booking websites were still available in the greater Houston area on Monday from between $63 and $400 per night through the weekend.

But Williams expects the availability to go down and the price to start going up by this weekend.

“Difficult to find and the longer you wait, the higher the rate. I did again put in Thursday through Sunday and I was seeing a home with suites was available and it was only a mile-and-a-half from the [stadium]. So there are some hotels within a good two miles and then the further out you are staying, the better the prices but you also have transportation to deal with and so forth,” said Williams.

Milton said she and five friends are sharing the cost of an Airbnb to help buffer the expense of room and board.

Adding meals at an average calculated expense of about $58 per day per adult and ground transportation to and from the stadium and other destinations will increase the overall cost of the trip.

Transportation costs can be reduced if you choose to drive to Houston for the game.

The AAA said drivers would be helped by declining gas prices nationwide, with the price per gallon in Cleveland currently averaging $2.63 and the price in Houston at an average $3.07 per gallon.

The AAA estimates the gasoline cost through the entire 1,300-mile journey from Cleveland to Houston to average $2.61 per gallon, which means a vehicle which gets 30 mpg could make the round trip for less than $250.

But that would mean making the trip without any overnight stops along the way.

“That’s going to take some more planning as well, because you are probably not going to drive that all in one day. So you want to make a stop and get overnight accommodations and see how far you want to go that first day. Maybe you want that second day to be a little lighter,” said Williams.

The AAA is able to help with destination maps and travel assistance for making reservations for lodging.

With the expense of the trip for a first-round game being so high, however, a number of Browns fans are budgeting with the expectation of being able to travel in support of the team later in the playoffs.

“Let’s just hope they go all the way and then come back and talk to me again and we’ll talk about Super Bowl, because I’m sure we [the AAA] will have a package if they go to the bowl,” said Williams.