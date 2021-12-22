‘How much capacity do we have?’ Ohio Army National Guard deployments limited by vaccination rates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW/AP) – The general who leads the National Guard in Ohio says just over half of Army National Guard members in the state are fully vaccinated.

Major General John Harris Jr. during a news brief on Tuesday said the low vaccination rate degrades “our ability to respond with maximum capability.”

“I’d love to have access to all 100, 100 percent of the folks in the Army guard,” Harris told FOX 8.

“How deeply can we get into the workforce? How much capacity do we have? Much of that will determine who will be determined by you know, some decisions around vaccinations. Is it safe to put a person with only the first shot through still waiting to get the second shot at the hospital? I don’t, right now we’re not going to do that,” he shared.

“The folks that we’re putting it right now have both doses, and they’ll be fully vaccinated for the mission and it’s important. We certainly don’t want to cause harm as we try to help these hospitals through this crisis.”

1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed to help the state’s hospitals that are overwhelmed by COVID.

There are plans to open additional mass testing sites in Northeast Ohio.

The U.S. military has set a June 30 deadline for all Army National Guard members to be fully vaccinated. Harris says he has set a March 31 deadline for Ohio.