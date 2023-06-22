*For related coverage, watch above.

(WJW) — The wife of one of the missing passengers on the Titanic tourist submersible has a historic connection with the wreckage.

The Titan was reported overdue Sunday afternoon about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, as it was on its way to where the iconic ocean liner sank more than a century ago. By Thursday morning, hope was running out that anyone on board the vessel would be found alive.

The New York Times, which cited archival records, reports Stockton Rush, who is the pilot of the Titan sub, is married to Wendy Rush, a great-great-granddaughter of a couple who died on the Titanic. What’s more, a scene in the hit movie, “Titanic,” was loosely based on the couple’s story.

That couple, Ida Straus and her husband, Isidor Straus, who was a co-owner of Macy’s, were two of the wealthiest people on the Titanic, according to the New York Times.

Back in 2017, the couple’s great-grandson, Paul Kurzman, told TODAY their story as he knows it. He said when the ship began to sink, women and children were ushered to the lifeboats.

He said Ida did step into a lifeboat. Isidor was told that due to his status and age, he could also enter. But Isidor refused to, unless every woman and child was saved first, Kurzman told TODAY.

Ida got out of the lifeboat and joined her husband. Kurzman told TODAY Ida was wearing a mink coat that day. After stepping off the lifeboat, she gave it to her maid, as she got to safety.

In the movie, the couple was shown holding each other in bed as the Titanic went down.

Ida and Isidor Straus

The Titanic

Kurzman told TODAY that a locket found in Isidor’s watch pocket when his body was recovered was seen in the movie. Ida’s remains were not found.

Stockton Rush is also the CEO of OceanGate. His passengers are: British adventurer Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; and French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

At least 46 people successfully traveled on OceanGate’s submersible to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022.

OceanGate Expeditions, which is leading the trip, has been chronicling the Titanic’s decay and the underwater ecosystem around it via yearly voyages since 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.