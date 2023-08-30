Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Michael Jackson biopic.

(WJW) – Michael Jackson’s children are remembering him on what would have been the “King of Pop’s” 65th birthday.

Michael Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana.

He died in 2009.

Paris Jackson was just 11 when he passed. Now she’s 25.

She posted videos to her Instagram story, including a video of her at a show in Colorado.

“So today is my dad’s birthday. And back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a ‘Happy Birthday’, celebrating it — nothing like that,” Paris said in the video.

“He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was, because he didn’t want us to throw a party, or anything like that,” the singer continued.

“I owe everything to him,” she told the crowd in a video also posted to Instagram.

Her brothers Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket) honored their dad by meeting fans outside Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson ONE” show in Las Vegas.

The brothers are now 26 and 21.

PEOPLE reports they shared some of their favorite memories of their father with fans.