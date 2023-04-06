[Editor’s Note: The video above is about Ohio’s newest traffic law.]

(WJW) – New data may suggest that Americans overrate their driving skills but especially drivers in Ohio.

The data comes from Nationwide Insurance which found Ohioans overwhelmingly believe they personally are good drivers, with 94% of Ohioans rating their driving skills as either ‘excellent’ or ‘very good.’ This is compared to 86% of the U.S. general population.

But, Ohioan’s views of others on the road are not as positive and more than 6 in 10 Ohioans say

driving has become more stressful in the past year.

According to the study, roughly 2 in 5 would rate the driving of others on the road around them as ‘poor’ or just ‘fair.’

According to the review, reports of aggression and reckless driving have increased in the past year and more than half of Ohioans admit to speeding or eating while driving.

The data also found 1 in 4 admits to texting while behind the wheel of a car.

This comes as Ohio’s new distracted driving law has recently taken effect. The law makes distracted driving a primary offense, which means it can be the sole reason for a traffic stop.

The offense carries a $150 citation, but initially, traffic violations are being handled with grace.