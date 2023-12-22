(WJW) – It’s a regular reminder from the Ohio State Highway Patrol — ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

Officials are once again reminding motorists of the dangers of driving impaired and warning those who may enjoy one too many spirited festivities that troopers will be on the roadways with a focus on safety.

According to a press release, during the 2022 four-day Christmas holiday period, six fatal crashes killed 12 people. Three of the fatal crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs, killing six people.

“Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by getting behind the wheel while impaired,” said Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release.

Troopers said they made 58 impaired-driving arrests during last year’s Christmas holiday period.

“We are reminding everyone to be safe around the holidays and always,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “We need the commitment of the motoring public to make good choices, to make this a safe holiday season by designating a sober driver.”

If you suspect someone is impaired behind the wheel, officials say motorists can call #677 to report dangerous drivers, drug activity, or stranded motorists.