How many deer hunters checked in Ohio’s 2021-22 season

Ohio deer hunting season numbers are in for 2021-22

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife reports 196,988 deer checked in the 2021-22 hunting season.

Deer hunting season ended Sunday. It began on Sept. 25.

The totals represent all deer harvested during archer, gun, muzzleloader and youth hunting season.

Here’s the breakdown:

Archery: 96,209

Firearms: 97,805 (2021 weeklong and 2-day gun seasons)

Muzzleloaders: 12,141

Youth: 7,634

“Ohio’s deer population is one of the strongest in the nation, which is confirmed by these season totals,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio is a national leader in deer management in part because of the tremendous cooperation between landowners and hunters. Thanks to all those who participated in the hunting season this year.”

Here are the top 10 counties for deer harvested this season:

Coshocton – 7,144

Tuscarawas – 6,303

Muskingum – 5,331

Knox – 5,290

Licking – 5,244

Ashtabula – 5,193

Guernsey – 5,104

Holmes – 4,905

Carroll – 4,197

Trumbull – 3,994

Click here for proposed dates for the 2022-23 hunting and trapping season in Ohio.