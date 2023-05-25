Editor’s Note: The video above is an I-Team investigation into Amber Alerts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the 2022 Ohio Missing Children Clearinghouse Report in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day on Thursday.

The report documented 20,617 people missing in 2022, with 15,555 being reports of missing children.

According to the report, 96% of the missing children were safely recovered by year’s end.

“Nothing terrifies a parent more than the thought of losing a child,” Yost said. “Thankfully, when a child goes missing, Ohio law enforcement rises to the task and often quickly reunites missing kids. My heart is with the parents whose child hasn’t yet come home.”

Four children were found deceased in 2022.

The Ohio Missing Persons Unit, which is housed within the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), operates the Missing Children Clearinghouse and maintains a 24-hour toll-free hotline for calls from law enforcement, parents, and community members. The number is 800-325-5604.

