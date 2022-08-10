BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – There’s never been a doubt that Cleveland Browns fans are loyal.

And attendance statistics reported by Fox Sports prove just how loyal Brown’s fans are to their team.

Brown’s fans had the highest attendance rate in the entire NFL last season.

According to Fox Sports, the Browns had a 99.2% attendance rate.

That beat the Patriots, the Ravens, and even the Super Bowl Champions’ the L.A. Rams.

In all, Fox Sports tweeted attendance totaled nearly 1.2 million for the Brown’s including season home and road games for the 2021 season.