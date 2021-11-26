How long you can eat Thanksgiving leftovers

(WJW) – While the Thanksgiving feast is over for most, how to keep those leftovers to keep on giving is important too.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are important safety steps to follow.

Two-hour rule: Perishable food that isn’t refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator can become unsafe. Bacteria can multiply quickly between 40 F and 140 F.

Use shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving

Freeze or consume within 4 days if you’re not freezing leftovers

Reheat leftovers to 165 F. Sauce or gravy should be brought to a rolling boil.

If you have questions about food safety, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).