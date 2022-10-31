PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Drivers in Parma might soon want to take a different route if they use State Road to travel from here to there.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, State Road in Parma will be reduced to one northbound lane for 14 days due to road construction.

All the southbound lanes will be closed during that time, also.

Southbound travelers will need to follow detour signs rerouting drivers to Ridge Road and then West Pleasant Valley Road.

“The City of Parma apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause drivers, but the lane closures are necessary for the safety of everyone while repairs are being made,” the city said in a statement to FOX 8.

Once those two weeks are up, one southbound lane is expected to open along with that one northbound lane that will continue to stay open, for now.