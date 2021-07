CLEVELAND (WJW) — Americans planning to celebrate Independence Day this year with a road trip can expect to pay more for gas than they’ve paid since 2014.

Nearly 90 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more, which is a large increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25, according to AAA’s East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Here’s AAA’s breakdown year-by-year: