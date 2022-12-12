Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Training requirements for armed school staff have been finalized in Ohio.

The measure allows districts to decide for themselves whether to have armed educators at school.

If they do, individuals approved to be armed inside schools would be required to have 24 hours of initial training and 8 hours of annual recertification training.

Those hours are supposed to include the following:

scenario-based training instruction on mitigation techniques de-escalation techniques tactics of responding to critical incidents neutralization of potential threats and active shooters tactical live firearm training

“We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent violence and avoid tragedies in our schools,” said Governor DeWine. “For districts that choose to arm a school staff member, this training will ensure that those individuals are thoroughly prepared to respond to emergencies specific to a school environment.”

DeWine signed HB 99 in June.

Development of additional curriculum is underway for districts that choose to require more training than what is mandated by the state.