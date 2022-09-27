CLEVELAND (WJW) – It is sentencing day for the woman who shot and killed a Cleveland Police Officer on New Year’s Eve.

Tamara McLoyd is facing at least 20 years and possibly life in prison for the murder of an off-duty officer Shane Bartek.

In addition to the officer’s murder, McLoyd will be sentenced for a string of robberies, which prosecutors say “terrorized” seven other victims.

McLoyd, who was 18 years old at the time, approached Bartek outside of his apartment building. She is convicted of shooting and killing him, then stealing his car.

Shane Bartek. Photo courtesy Jacqueline Ketterer

The off-duty officer was walking to his car and headed to a Cavs game.

Hours later McLoyd posted a video of herself partying.

Police later found McLoyd sitting with two other women in a car at a gas station and placed her under arrest.

Prosecutors presented video of the police interrogation of McLoyd, during which she eventually admitted that she shot Bartek during the robbery on New Year’s Eve.

McCloyd also testified that she did not know Bartek was a cop.

McLoyd is not facing the death penalty but she could be sent to prison for the rest of her life.

The sentencing is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.