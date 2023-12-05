Editor’s Note: The video above is about another local scam.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Springfield Township Police Department says it has a man in custody who preyed on elderly citizens in a fraud scheme.

The investigation began in November.

At that time, a senior citizen contacted police, explaining that a deceptive pop-up message on their computer that they believed was from Microsoft.

Police say when the senior citizen contacted who she believed was Microsoft, scammers posed as representatives of the Social Security Administration.

The victim made multiple cash withdrawals, which were handed over right at the woman’s front door.

But the senior then contacted police, and they were there on Monday when a suspect showed up to pick up more cash.

Police arrested Junyi Yang, 33, of New York.

Investigators ask anyone who knows anything to contact them at (330)784-1609, ext. 3170.