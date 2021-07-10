How is the tick population in Ohio responding to this year’s weather?

Tick – parasitic arachnid blood-sucking carrier of various diseases on a human skin

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is summer 2021 a tick-ing time bomb?

Temps are hot and the humidity in Northeast Ohio has been sticking around a lot lately as we are in a La Nina year, which tends to produce warmer than normal summers.

Along with that comes a warning from the Centers for Disease Control about ticks – who happen to thrive in high humidity according to a study done by the United States Geological Survey.

In a Facebook post, the CDC says that if a tick happens to attach itself to you: “Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible,” then to, “pull upward with steady pressure.”

The CDC says you can create a tick-safe zone in your yard by doing these simple things:

  • Remove piles of leaf
  • Get rid of tall grasses and brush around homes and at the edge of lawns
  • Put a 3-ft wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas to restrict tick migration into recreational areas.
  • Cut the grass often
  • Stack wood neatly and in a dry area (discourages rodents).
  • Keep playground equipment, decks, and patios away from yard edges and trees
  • Discourage unwelcome animals (such as deer, raccoons, and stray dogs) from entering your yard by putting up fences
  • Remove old furniture, mattresses, or trash from the yard that may give ticks a place to hide

