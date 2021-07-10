How is the tick population in Ohio responding to this year’s weather?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Is summer 2021 a tick-ing time bomb?
Temps are hot and the humidity in Northeast Ohio has been sticking around a lot lately as we are in a La Nina year, which tends to produce warmer than normal summers.
Along with that comes a warning from the Centers for Disease Control about ticks – who happen to thrive in high humidity according to a study done by the United States Geological Survey.
In a Facebook post, the CDC says that if a tick happens to attach itself to you: “Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible,” then to, “pull upward with steady pressure.”
The CDC says you can create a tick-safe zone in your yard by doing these simple things:
- Remove piles of leaf
- Get rid of tall grasses and brush around homes and at the edge of lawns
- Put a 3-ft wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas to restrict tick migration into recreational areas.
- Cut the grass often
- Stack wood neatly and in a dry area (discourages rodents).
- Keep playground equipment, decks, and patios away from yard edges and trees
- Discourage unwelcome animals (such as deer, raccoons, and stray dogs) from entering your yard by putting up fences
- Remove old furniture, mattresses, or trash from the yard that may give ticks a place to hide