BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland teen is in federal custody, accused of being one of three people responsible for a daring smash and grab robbery at a local gun shop in November.

Authorities say Zaveeyon Teasley participated in the robbery in which a Kia stolen from Cleveland was driven through the reinforced front windows of the Summit Armory.

Security video shows three masked figures quickly smashing the glass on a display case and, within about 60 seconds, fleeing the store with 30 weapons, including handguns and rifles.

Police arrived within minutes of the alarm, but the three had already fled in what authorities now also believe was another stolen car.

A federal document now states that two days later, Cleveland police found Teasley sleeping in another stolen car. He was arrested and found to be carrying a handgun with a registration number matching one of the guns stolen from the Summit Armory.

Records show he was charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon but was released on personal recognizance bond.

The federal affidavit claims that, on Dec. 21, Cleveland police were summoned to Steelyard Commons where three males were observed breaking into another car in a Walmart parking lot.

One of those individuals was identified as Teasley, along with a 15- and 16-year-old accomplice.

Authorities say the 16-year-old was discovered to be carrying another handgun that was stolen from the armory.

Investigators say another significant piece of the puzzle was what the trio left behind in November.

A DNA profile from a hammer that was used to smash through the display case is said to have been consistent with that of the 16-year-old arrested at Steelyard Commons.

DNA from a lighter left inside the stolen kia at the scene was said to be consistent with that of Teasley.

In addition, investigators enhanced still photos from security video showing one of the suspects wearing a unique pair of shoes.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Teasley at his Cleveland home.

At the same time, they executed a search warrant, recovering a pair of shoes matching those seen in the security footage.

In the federal affidavit, authorities say following his arrest, Teasley was shown a photo of the shoes from the person in the November break-in and the shoes located in his room.

The document says, “Teasley confirmed that he was the person in the surveillance video and that the shoes found in his room were the ones he wore during the break-in at the Summit Armory.”

A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Teasley with theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

Police have not yet charged the 16-year-old believed to have been an accomplice.

The third accomplice is believed to be Lawrence McKissic, 18, who died after having been shot in the head by a 14-year-old acquaintance just two weeks after the break-in.

That shooting happened at a drive-thru on East 103rd Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Authorities believe that shooting is unrelated and did not involve any weapons stolen from the armory.

To date police say three weapons taken in the Nov. 3 break-in have been recovered.

Tim Ostrander, the owner of Summit Armory, is optimistic all of the stolen weapons will soon be recovered.

“There was so much more happening (with the investigation) that I wasn’t even aware of and thank God. The ATF was amazing to work with. They were on top of everything and the Bath Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department too,” said Ostrander on Thursday.

Ostrander has replaced many of the display cases that were damaged or destroyed in the Nov. 3 break-in, but he is still repairing the damage to the front of his store.

“Glass and aluminum apparently take two to three months to get for commercial store front windows, but we have got a lot of other barricades in place to keep everybody out,” said Ostrander.

“Possession, theft and they should be locked away for it. I don’t know how many felony charges each of them are going to have, but it’s an astronomical amount of time they should be put away for,” he added.

“Really from day one, we prioritized this particular case namely because of what was stolen. When weapons are involved, we know the likeliness of those being used in other crimes, very serious crimes, is high,” said Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli.