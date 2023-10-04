KALISPELL, Montana (WJW) – Montana Fish and Wildlife is investigating a bear attack.

It happened Sunday near the U.S.-Canada border in Montana.

According to a press release, a woman was walking along the bank of a creek when she was attacked.

The 73-year-old woman was with her husband and her dog when a bear emerged from thick brush and attacked her, Montana Wildlife officials said.

The woman’s husband used bear spray, which got the bear to move away so they could get in their car and reach emergency services.

The woman was taken to the hospital via air ambulance.

Montana wildlife officials say bears are more active this time of year as they prepare for hibernation.

The type of bear involved in the attack is not confirmed at this time.