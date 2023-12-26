NEW YORK (WJW) – Australian actor Hugh Jackman is sharing surprising details about his Christmas in New York.

He got up early to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which he says is the best time to see it.

“It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all,” he posted on Instagram with videos and photos of his visit to 30 Rockefeller Center.

But apparently, Jackman got a little too close.

“I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning,” he said.

The actor, 55, has been seen around New York City shooting scenes for ‘Deadpool 3.’

He’ll reprise his role as Wolverine in the film. It’s set for release in 2024.