How gas prices have changed in Cleveland in the last week

Editor’s Note: The video above is about the rising price of gas impacting NE Ohio school districts.

(STACKER) – National average gas prices continue to climb as the global oil market responds to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria, OH metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 10.

The average price per gallon rose 8 cents on Wednesday, March 9, to a new record of $4.25, according to AAA. Records are being set daily: Tuesday’s $4.17 per-gallon average broke a longstanding record of $4.114 per gallon from 2008.

Sanctions levied by the U.S. and the European Union have hindered Russia’s ability to sell crude oil, which is a major determinant of gas prices. While just 3% of America’s crude oil consumption comes from Russia, global volatility is contributing to rising prices in markets around the world.

Cleveland by the numbers

– Current price: $4.10

— State average: $4.09

– Week change: +$0.48 (+13.4%)

– Year change: +$1.35 (+49.1%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.15 (5/4/11)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Rafael, CA: $5.91

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.88

#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.83

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. St. Joseph, MO: $3.72

#2. Joplin, MO: $3.73

#3. Amarillo, TX: $3.74

