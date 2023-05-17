Editor’s Note: The video above is about improvements coming to West Side Market.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Food Access Raises Everyone (FARE) in partnership with the City of Cleveland and Produce Perks Midwest is bringing back the Produce Perks program to West Side Market.

The program aims to increase access to fresh and healthy food for Cleveland residents and support local vendors.

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) eligible families will receive $240 worth of free fruit and vegetable coupons to spend on fresh produce before June 30, 2023.

On May 20, FARE will distribute coupon booklets at the West Side Market until supplies last.

Chef Ja’Milla Hatchett-Bey will provide healthy cooking demonstrations and music during the event.

The program was piloted in 2022, with $35,000 worth of coupons distributed to 265 families who participated in the program.

For more information on this program and the eligibility requirements go to produceperks.org/wsm or call 216-400-9609.