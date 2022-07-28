(WJW) — It’s not too late for families with students to apply for free or reduced-price school meals in the Pandemic-EBT program.

Families currently enrolled in the Summer 2022 EBT program were scheduled to get a payment of $191.70 in June and another payment of $198.80 by the end of July, totaling $390.50.

Families with students who are eligible but not participating in the program can submit an application to their school by July 31 to receive the additional benefits by the end of September.

Benefits will be issued directly on existing Ohio Direction Cards or a new card will be sent to you, if you don’t have one.

Here’s a checklist on your eligibility for P-EBT funds for Summer 2022:

Preschoolers/pre-K through 12th grade students

Received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program OR

Attended a school where every student gets free meals under the Community Eligibility Option

Click here to find out if your child’s school participates in the National School Lunch Program.

If you haven’t received P-EBT Summer 2022 funds by the end of July and you think your family qualifies, call ODJFS at 1-866-244-0071.

Click here for more information on Pandemic – Electronic Benefits Transfer.