ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Elyria has agreed to complete a series of projects designed to eliminate discharges of untreated sewage from its sewer system into the Black River.

According to a press release, this agreement was made after a complaint was filed by the United States and the State of Ohio that says Elyria‘s sanitary sewers overflowed more than 1,100 times since 2011, which resulted in untreated sewage into the Black River. The complaint also says Elyria failed to comply with a previous court order to stop it from happening.

The Black River is 10 miles upstream from Lake Erie.

The projects the City of Elyria has agreed to will significantly increase wastewater treatment, the release says.

“The Clean Water Act requires adequate infrastructure to limit discharges of untreated sewage,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said. “These settlements require meaningful investments that will improve the health of the Black River and Lake Erie.”

According to the release, when these projects are done, the water quality of the Black River near the City of Elyria will be greatly improved.

Elyria is expected to spend nearly $250 million to improve its sewer system. It will also pay a civil penalty of $100,000 to the United States and pay $100,000 to Ohio’s Surface Water Improvement Fund.

“The City of Elyria’s infrastructure investment will not only reduce untreated sewage from entering the Black River but also improve water quality for residents,” Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said. “EPA and the State of Ohio worked with the City of Elyria to develop a comprehensive solution to protect water quality.”

Under the proposed consent decree, Elyria will construct multiple projects in its sewer system to be completed by December 31, 2044.

The release says Elyria will submit semi-annual progress reports to the United States and the state of Ohio until all work has been completed.