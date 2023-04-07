DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley business has formed a unique partnership designed to bring farming to the future by taking to the skies.

Apple Farm Service is working with Hylio, a leader in drone farming technology. The company creates self-flying and self-spraying agricultural drones ranging from 5 feet to 15 feet wide.

They can carry up to 18 gallons and help farmers get the most out of their crop yield with field optimization technology.

Hylio paid homage to Ohio’s lengthy aviation and farming history in their unveiling ceremony to several local, state and national leaders who firmly believe in the future of drone technology in agriculture.

The highlight of the ceremony was seeing several demonstrations of the capabilities these new age drones can offer to any farmer in North America.

“We’ve already had drones that go, and they’ll scout fields,” Kent Holmes, marketing manager for Apple Farm Service, said. “They’ll look to see what issues they might have. But now, this is the next step. I think the farmers see that as the next step. We know what issues are in the field now. We can also take care of spraying ourselves as well.”

Apple Farm Service is one of two dealers in North America selling Hylio products.