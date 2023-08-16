**Related Video Above: NE Ohioans holding luau to help families impacted by Maui wildfires.**

KAHULUI, Hawaii (WJW) – A dog that was left behind when the deadly fires broke out in Maui has been reunited with his family.

Roman was with a dog sitter when the fires began in Lahaina last Tuesday.

According to the Maui Humane Society, “The dog sitter had no choice but to jump into the waters of Lahaina to save them.”

Roman didn’t jump in the water though, running off terrified down the street, the humane society said.

Two days later, a contractor on the island found him. Roman ended up with another person who took him to Ma’alaea harbor, where he connected with the humane society.

He was burned on his paws, legs, back and body, the humane society reports. The humane society tracked down his family with Roman’s microchip, they said, and his owners showed up right away to “take their baby boy home.”

“Roman is now safe and with his ohana,” the humane society shared.

“Roman is just the first of many stories we hope to share about pets being reunited with their owners during this tragedy. We are so grateful to our community coming together to help our beloved pets, like Roman,” the group wrote.

There are currently four fires burning in Maui, according to a government website on Wednesday.

The largest is the Lahaina fire that has killed a confirmed 106 people, a number that is expected to rise as the fire is contained and extinguished.

A home burned to ashes is seen in foreground as the sunset colors the sky in Kula, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, following wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Maui County officials report that the Lahaina fire is 85% contained and estimated to be 2,170 acres. Fire victims are slowly being identified.

You can donate to the Maui Humane Society here.