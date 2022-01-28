How did Northeast Ohio’s ODOT plow crews do after last week’s big storm?

CLEVELAND (WJW) The FOX 8 I-Team now has uncovered the internal review of state plow crews after last week’s crippling snowstorm.

In other words, the review is the report card showing whether the crews passed or failed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation just finished a critical look at the plowing. ODOT says it found plows in Northeast Ohio hit their marks for getting highways cleared 99% of the time.

They fell short only on a section of Route 30.

“It showed that we hit our goal in the Cleveland metro area,” ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said. “We hit the goal of getting our primary routes back up to speed within two hours of that storm event on 280 of 281 routes we meter in Northeast Ohio.”

ODOT says it analyzed how its plow crews did by looking at snapshots from weather sensors and from speed sensors along the highways. They also used views from cameras on plow trucks.

The goal is to get traffic moving within ten miles of the normal speed limit two hours after the snow stops.

We pointed out, even with all of that data, some folks would simply expect ODOT to give itself high marks.

Matt Bruning responded, “That’s fair, and we look to try to learn things. Is there something we could have done better?”

On the streets, we asked drivers for their opinions.

One woman said, “I think the highways were pretty clear.”

A man reacted with, “Seven. Seven out of ten.”

But, another said, “Oh man, a ten!”

Remember, ODOT does not plow city streets. After this latest storm, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced a new plan for doing a better job of getting city streets plowed.

Back to the highways, ODOT says its crews could not have been much better.

ODOT adds, as the snow is falling, the plows work to make the roads passable, but not perfect. Therefore, the evaluation focuses more on the work after the snowfall.

Whether you agree with the evaluation or not, there’s a good chance those crews will be put to the test again soon.