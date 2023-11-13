CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery is the final resting place for Sam Salamon’s parents.

Both were Jewish immigrants — his mom, narrowly escaping Nazi occupation; his dad, surviving it.

“My father did not escape the war. He was in Serbia, at labor camps. He lost his parents, four of his seven siblings. I still don’t know how many first cousins I have because they were all gone,” he added.

Sam visits his parents often. On this day, he’s there to make sure their tombstones weren’t among those that had swastikas painted in red by vandals.

“How dare you deface something that you don’t know what it means. If you do know what it means; how dare you even more,” shared Sam.

On Monday, Brooklyn police confirmed to FOX 8 News that they are investigating this incident.

They don’t know who is responsible for vandalizing the 23 tombstones. They are encouraging the public to help them.

Not wanting to use her full name for privacy, Danielle said her father was buried at the cemetery a short time ago.

Her family helped with the cleanup effort on Sunday. What they were scrubbing off was hard to talk about.

“How to you explain hate to your kids? My daughter is in college and she has had to deal with it the last couple of weeks,” she said.