CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League is taking part in the Taylor Swift Challenge in honor of her birthday and to help raise money for the animals.

The Taylor Swift challenge began when Swift became TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year. For the cover of the magazine, she was photographed with one of her cats around her neck, and many are now trying to do the same pose with their own cats on social media.

The Cleveland APL is joining shelters around the world for the #TaylorSwiftChallenge to encourage $13 donations in honor of Swift’s birthday on Dec. 13.

In a super cute video posted to Instagram, Cleveland APL employees and volunteers are shown trying the challenge and giving each cat a rating out of 10. At the very end of the video, a cute graphic was made with different cats at the APL to look like Swift’s Eras Tour logo.

“⁣Are you ready for it? Cats at the Cleveland APL are celebrating @taylorswift’s birthday, recent recognition as TIME’s Person of the Year, and love for cats everywhere, and you can too!” the video caption said in part.

The Cleveland APL said anyone can participate by stopping by to make a $13 donation or adopting a furry friend of their own.

