AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Three snowy owlets have hatched at the Akron Zoo!

According to a press release from the Akron Zoo, the owlets hatched on July 1, 3 and 6. The zoo says the parents, snowy owl pair, Frost and Cirrus, are taking good care of the trio.

The zoo said the genders of the owlets are still unknown because the zoo staff is currently hands-off with the babies.

The owl family is living in the private bedrooms in the zoo’s Garden View Place building, according to the release.

According to the release, snowy owls are listed as vulnerable to extinction on the IUCN Red List.

The Akron Zoo is part of the Snowy Owl Species Survival Plan, which works to ensure genetic diversity in species across zoos in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“We’re really excited to welcome three snowy owlets,” Akron Zoo President & CEO Doug Piekarz said. “Cirrus and Frost are doing an incredible job caring for the owlets. These hatchings are a major celebration for the future of snowy owls and increasing their populations. I am proud of my staff for helping to create a welcoming environment for Frost and Cirrus to expand their family.”

For now, the snowy own family will stay in a private habitat, but the zoo plans to share updates on social media, according to the release.