(WJW) – While spring weather hits just right in Cleveland, you may want to wait a bit longer to get in the water.

Folks will be packing Edgewater Beach and other beachfront areas of Lake Erie for Memorial Day Weekend next weekend.

So, if you’re wondering how it will feel to dip a toe in…

Average Lake Erie water temperatures in spring (per Scott Sabol’s research) along with water temperatures over the last 3 years from May through early July:

The average temperature of Lake Erie over the last three years in May has been around 50 degrees.

Brisk.

The temperature outside, however, is a different story.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is forecasting 80s this week.

