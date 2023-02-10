*Attached video: Drone Fox video in Glendale, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Super Bowl LVII is in just a few days and although the Browns didn’t make it this year, Cleveland and the state of Ohio are being represented all over!

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s what you need to look out for if you’re an Ohio fan through and through:

Kelce Brothers

The big game has been nicknamed the “Kelce Bowl” as the two brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights prepare to square off.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is going up against big brother Jason Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Norelle siniging with Rihanna

Cleveland native, Norelle is an R&B singer who has sung along with some of the biggest names in music including John Legend, Alicia Keyes, and Demi Lovato will be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl.

This year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, you can catch Norelle singing backup for Rihanna for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12.

Norelle has already performed at one Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in Miami in 2020.

Eagles head Coach Nick Sirianni

The University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio has never produced a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That could all change this week if the Eagles can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

Nick Sirianni played college football at the Division III powerhouse, Mount Union, where he won three national championships.

Sirianni’s coaching career began at the same place where he won his national championships, Mount Union.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Jonathan Gannon is a Cleveland native who played wide receiver and defensive back at St. Ignatius High School.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Darian Kinnard

Darian Kinnard was born in Youngstown and eventually moved to Cleveland where he went to St. Ignatius High School.

Game balls hand-stitched in Ohio

The Wilson FootballFactory, in Ada, Ohio, is where each NFL football used for the big game is made.

228 footballs will be used for Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs each get 108.

Each is hand-stitched at the Wilson factory.

How to watch

You can watch Super Bowl LVII live on FOX 8 starting at 6:30 p.m. For all things Super Bowl, click here.