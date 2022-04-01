(WJW) — Chris Rock is apparently not on board with his audience members voicing their opinions about the Oscars slap.

TMZ reports that a fan attending Rock’s Boston show started shouting his disapproval of Will Smith’s actions – but Rock wasn’t having it, repeatedly saying, “No, no, no,” until the chanting stopped.

Security reportedly tossed hecklers out left and right, TMZ says, before Chris eventually reacted to one heckler with, “Is that the Oscars security?”

Chris’ “Ego Death” comedy tour kicked off in Boston on Wednesday night where he briefly addressed the Oscars slap, joking “How was your weekend?” He admits he’s still processing what happened and is not ready to fully address it.