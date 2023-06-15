AKRON, Ohio — July 21, 1964. Some in Northeast Ohio may remember the torrential rains that day.

Velma Shidler was driving on Tallmadge Parkway with her 10-year-old daughter, Claudia, and 13-year-old friend, Janet Lewis, as passengers. They had no idea that a crack in a pipe 30 feet under the road had been eroding away the soil beneath it.

Their car was swallowed by a 25-foot wide, 40-foot deep sinkhole that opened up underneath them.

Hugh O’Neil, a Hoban High School graduate and Georgetown University freshman, was driving home from work.

“Huey was on his way, and there was a truck driver that stopped traffic from coming down the road. Huey just parked the car got out ran to see what the problem was. There was an older gentleman that was going to go down and they could see the car laying kind of tilted and he just took the rope and put it around himself and went down and then Officer Rotruck followed him,” said Oneil’s sister, Kate Wade.

Officer Ronald Rotruck was finishing up his shift, driving back to the Akron Police Department when he heard the call and responded to the scene to help.

“Not only did he go into that hole once, he went into that hole two or three times, and tragically the last time he went into that hole he did not come back,” said Clay Cozart, president of Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7.

On their final trip into the gaping hole, the sides collapsed, taking the lives of Oneil, Rotruck and Claudia Shidler.

“Hugh brought Janet Lewis up, and then my dad brought Thelma Shidler up, and when they went to find the little girl, Claudia, that’s when everything started caving in,” said Debra Foss, Rotruck’s daughter.

Foss was eight years old at the time and at home with her two sisters and their 23-year-old mother waiting for their father.

“I guess what is surprising is that he was only 19 years old and to even think about acting like getting out of your car and even responding to that says a lot for his character,” said Julie O’Connell, another sister of Oneil, who was only two years old at the time.

It would be two days before the body of Rotruck was recovered in a massive effort.

The road was closed for 100 days as repairs were made, and six months after the collapse that stretch of road was renamed Memorial Parkway.

Now, 60 years later, many do not know why the street name is different through that stretch.

On Thursday, relatives of Oneil and Rotruck helped dedicate a permanent memorial made possible by contributions from both families and donations to a GoFundMe page that hoped to collect $10,000 but quickly raised $17,000.

A site not far from the scene was donated by Summit Metroparks. Concrete work for the memorial was also donated, and it was finished with the support of others.

The monument and two granite benches were placed next to a well-used stretch of the Towpath trail.

“Many don’t know the story or where it occurred, and now this will be a daily reminder,” said Cozart.

“People do ask and this way now they will see the story, especially for when all of us are gone who do you pass the story on to,” said O’Connell.