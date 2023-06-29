CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that rejects the use of race in college admissions, will have an impact on universities in Northeast Ohio and the students who apply to attend the schools.

The ruling is a major disappointment, according to Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.

“Affirmative action has been a ruling that the court has relied on for decades so that we could bring equity and parity for people of color and people who have been historically discriminated against in higher education and so it really is a blow for this country,” said Griffin. “Allowing somebody to have parity when it comes to education, which really is the springboard for whether or not people can survive in this country, is the bare minimum.”

Griffin disputes the claim that other minority groups have suffered, under current affirmative action policies and admission standards at universities across the country.

“When Black folks are able to have equity across the spectrum in this country, everybody has equity across the country,” she said.

While some believe the high court ruling will completely change the landscape of college education in America, Cleveland civil rights attorney, Subodh Chandra, suspects the decision on the Harvard and University of North Carolina cases, will have a more narrow impact.

“They were being too specific in their focus on race, but the court did say that universities can consider the impact that race may have had on a particular individual’s life experience, and so if an applicant talks about how their background has affected their life experience and the college considers that to be something worthy of consideration in the admissions process, that’s fine,” said Chandra.

Among local university leaders reacting to the Supreme Court decision is the Kent State University President Todd Diacon, who issued a statement that reads in part, “our commitment to providing access to the opportunities of a students-first education at Kent State is unwavering. Further, we will draw from lessons learned in our own unique history to lead with our values within a divided world. With kindness and respect, we will continue to encourage and support a diverse student body across all our campuses.”

Meanwhile, on the campus on Cleveland State University, we spoke with psychology student Quentin Benson, who told us that he views the Supreme Court decision not as a defeat, but rather as a challenge.

“It’s determination, that’s key, commitment is key, you know we have dreams, everyone is dreaming, you know I just want to be successful man, I won’t be stopped, I won’t be stopped,” said Benson. “You know, we’re already behind, the odds are against us, so the fact that [race] is not a factor, everybody should just be ready to chase their dreams.”

Other area schools made the following statements in response to the decision:

Kent State University

Oberlin College

Case Western University