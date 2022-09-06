The video above is from a previous report

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo revealed more details on how a Mexican gray wolf escaped its habitat Monday morning.

Guests at the zoo reported being rushed into buildings for safety while staff quickly secured the animal. The zoo said no guests or employees were harmed.

Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, told FOX 8 on Monday that the wolves were moved into an off-exhibit area while work is being done on the main exhibit.

Investigators now say the female wolf breached the off-exhibit area by scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of the enclosure.

“We were able to locate the wolf. It ran through the public space for about five minutes before we were able to get it to a nonpublic area. The wolf was then tranquilized with a dart,” Kuhar said.

Zoo officials say they’re working on modifications to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

The wolf received a full health inspection before being returned to the group.

The zoo is home to several Mexican gray wolves, which can weigh up to 90 pounds. These are the smallest of the gray wolves and typically travel in packs. Their diet in the wild primarily consists of elk, deer, rabbit and other small mammals. At the zoo, they are fed Mazuri Exotic Canine diet, rabbits, horse meat and chicken.

“They’re not actually on our dangerous animal list because we expect them to move away from people,” said Kuhar. “They don’t really like people very much. They tend to move away from them.”