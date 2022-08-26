GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – There is a new program at Akron-Canton Airport that may make travel easier for those with hidden disabilities.

The airport has launched “The Sunflower Program.”

This program allows travelers with hidden disabilities to self-identify by wearing a badge.

Courtesy: Akron Canton Airport

The badge indicates to employees that they may need extra time or assistance when traveling through the airport.

Sunflower Program accessories, like lanyards, pins or bracelets, can be picked up at several locations throughout the airport or requested ahead of time through CAK’s website.

“A top priority of ours is to ensure CAK is inclusive and accessible to all,” said Ren Camacho, CAK President and CEO in a press release. “The Sunflower Program is a wonderful opportunity for our airport staff and tenants to demonstrate their care and compassion to all individuals, regardless of ability. This is one more step towards making the airport experience seamless and enjoyable because everyone deserves to travel comfortably.”

The Sunflower Program is voluntary. Passengers are not required to participate.

Airport officials say more than 150 other airports are already participating in a program like the SUnflower Program. That list of airports includes popular stops like Charlotte (CLT), Ft. Lauderdale (FLL), New Orleans (MSY), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), and Tampa (TPA).

Learn more about the Sunflower Program at CAK here.