“Your Child’s Health: The dangers of laundry pods, as seen in the related video above.**

(WJW) — One woman recently went on a cleaning strike of sorts after her husband made the mistake of wondering aloud why she didn’t do anything around the house.

Lindsay Donnelly, a 33-year-old mom of two who lives in Connecticut, was so incensed by her husband’s words she decided to post a video on TikTok of what it actually looked like when she hadn’t picked up in two days.

The video depicts Donnelly roaming around her home showing off dirty plates and piles of household items while Taylor Swift’s “Karma” plays in the background.

“Then I left town for a girls trip… #marriagehumor,” she wrote along with the post.

The star of the video spoke to People magazine clarifying that her relationship is doing just fine, despite some internet commenters saying she needed to leave her husband.

“It wasn’t an ongoing fight. It’s more of the day-to-day ‘keeping a house in order with two working parents and two little kids’ conversation,” she told People.

Watch Donnelly reveal to her husband the fact she posted about her strike on TikTok right here.