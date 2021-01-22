House to send Trump impeachment article Monday, Schumer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, launching the start of the former president’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly Capitol riot.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday.

“There will be a trial,” Schumer said.

We have three essential items on our plate:



Confirming President Biden’s cabinet and key officials.



Providing desperately needed COVID relief.



The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.



The Senate must—and will—do all three. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2021

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

The House impeached Trump last week for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.